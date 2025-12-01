Rose Ann (Landuyt) Morris, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on her family’s farm in Seven Mile Creek (Lyndon Station, Wisconsin) on May 10, 1935, Rose learned the values of hard work, resilience, and devotion from an early age. At seventeen,determined to finish high school during a time when many did not, she moved to Mauston, Wisconsin—an early sign of her strength and independence.

Though she once dreamed of becoming a high school physical education teacher, love and destiny shaped a different path. At a community dance, she met the love of her life, Thomas M. Morris. They married on June 26, 1954, beginning a partnership rooted in deep loyalty and unshakeable faith. Together they welcomed six beautiful children: Anita, John, Sharon, Bob, Lynelle, and Terrie.

In 1961, Rose and Tom bought the family home that remains filled with memories to this day, along with a cherished lake lot that became the heart of countless celebrations, debates, stories, and moments of joy and sorrow. Rose was a woman of profound faith—a devout Catholic whose belief in God guided her through life’s greatest blessings and hardest trials. The only thing larger than her faith was her fierce love for her family. She protected her people with a fire unmatched, yet supported us all with softness through every one of life’s curveballs. Those who tested her patience quickly learned her famous word: “Perch.”

Rose endured losses that would have broken lesser spirits. After Tom passed away at just 40 years old, she raised their six children on her own—holding the family together with grit, humor, and unwavering determination. She worked tirelessly, becoming one of the town’s most well-known and beloved bartenders until her retirement. In March of 2006, she lost her son, Robert “Big Bob” Morris. Though she carried that grief in her heart, she continued showing up for her family with strength, steadiness, and love.

A woman full of talents and passions, Rose lived a life rich with friendships, community, and creativity. She bowled on a league, tended gardens with the skill of a master gardener, and brought antique furniture back to life with her gifted hands. She cooked and canned with unmatched expertise. Her apple pies, chicken and dumplings, cinnamon rolls, popcorn, and Pepsi, along with her incredible sweet toothwill be remembered fondly by all who gathered at her table.

Her sayings“Love a Duck,” “Good God Gerty” became part of the family vocabulary, adding humor and levity to the toughest days. When she was once gifted a truck with the license plate “Earned It,” it couldn’t have been more fitting. Rose truly did earn every ounce of love, admiration, and respect she received throughout her long and beautiful life.

Rose is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Morris; her son, Robert “Big Bob” Morris; her parents, Germaine M. (Maddens) and Joseph H. Landuyt; and her sisters, Mary Louise Landuyt and Alice R Schyvinch.

She is survived by her children: Anita (Phil) Czajka, John (Jeanne) Morris, Sharon Morris, Lynelle (Gary) Asberry, and Terrie (Fred) Hollenbeck; her 16 grandchildren; and her 23 great-grandchildren, each of whom carries a piece of her legacy forward. Her daughter in law Sashi Singh-Morris, sister Elizabeth Mitchell of Reedsburg and brother John (Dolly) Landuyt of Mauston and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Mauston with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lyndon Station.

Rose lived a life marked by love, loyalty, tenacity, and faith. She leaves behind a family shaped by her strength and deeply grateful for the many memories she gave us. Her spirit, wisdom, and humor will continue to guide us—her next Thanksgiving will be spent reunited with those she has dearly missed.