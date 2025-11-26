Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/25
Boys Basketball
Mauston 58 Richland Center 38
Nekoosa 51 Wild Rose 42
Kickapoo 71 Hillsboro 42
New Lisbon 56 Tri-County 45
Viroqua 46 Cashton 30
Royall 49 Ithaca 44
La Farge 68 Brookwood 61
Wonewoc-Center 60 Weston 58(Cam Thellefsen 30points for Wonewoc-Center)
Adams-Friendship 78 Stevens Point Pacelli 32
Berlin 57 Waupaca 47
Westfield 64 Princeton/Green Lake 49
Saint Mary’s Catholic 88 Wautoma 56
Girls Basketball
Mauston 62 Berlin 33
Whitehall 71 Necedah 14
Reedsburg 55 Tomah 38
Onalaska Luther 62 Bangor 40
De Soto 63 Brookwood 54
Viroqua 52 Cashton 38
Hillsboro 64 Kickapoo 50
Westfield 58 Ripon 47
Adams-Friendship 56 Wautoma 27
Wisconsin Dells 82 Nekoosa 19
Boys Hockey
Holmen/Aquinas 4 RWD/Mauston 2
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 1:32 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.