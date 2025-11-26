Boys Basketball

Mauston 58 Richland Center 38

Nekoosa 51 Wild Rose 42                                                                             

Kickapoo 71 Hillsboro 42                                                                                               

New Lisbon 56 Tri-County 45                                                                        

Viroqua 46 Cashton 30                                                                    

Royall 49 Ithaca 44                                                                          

La Farge 68 Brookwood 61                                                                            

Wonewoc-Center 60 Weston 58(Cam Thellefsen 30points for Wonewoc-Center)                                                             

Adams-Friendship 78 Stevens Point Pacelli 32                                                      

Berlin 57 Waupaca 47                                                                                    

Westfield 64 Princeton/Green Lake 49  

Saint Mary’s Catholic 88 Wautoma 56

 

 

Girls Basketball

Mauston 62 Berlin 33

Whitehall 71 Necedah 14

Reedsburg 55 Tomah 38

Onalaska Luther 62 Bangor 40

De Soto 63 Brookwood 54

Viroqua 52 Cashton 38

Hillsboro 64 Kickapoo 50

Westfield 58 Ripon 47

Adams-Friendship 56 Wautoma 27

Wisconsin Dells 82 Nekoosa 19  

 

Boys Hockey

Holmen/Aquinas 4 RWD/Mauston 2