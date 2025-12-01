Louise Elizabeth Bingham, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, November 27, 2025 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Louise was born October 05, 1932, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Fred Ransom Rhoades and Annie Mae Olmstead. Louise was the youngest of 12 children. She graduated from Black River Falls High School and then moved to Rockford, Illinois, where she worked as a waitress and later in assembly at Barber-Colman.

She moved to Adams County in 1967. Shortly after, she began working at Adams County Memorial Hospital (now Gundersen Moundview Hospital). Louise worked at the hospital for more than 20 years, starting as a ward clerk and retiring as Purchasing Director.

In her earlier years, Louise enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She grew large gardens every year for canning, and was an excellent baker known for her chocolate chip cookies. In later years she took many memorable driving trips with her partner Murry.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Annie Rhoades, her 11 siblings, long-term partner Murry Rinehart, and son-in-law Dominic Pantaleo, Jr.

Survivors include her children Roberta Pantaleo, Alan (Tina) Perkins, and Cheri (Chris) Janssen. Louise is also survived by three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Moundview Hospital, Villa Pines Living Center, and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

Per Louise’s wishes, interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Wisconsin, at a later date.