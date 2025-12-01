Rudig Jensen Owners Expand to Tomah with Purchase of Morrie’s Ford CDJR — Launch Freedom Automotive Group

Jordan Schmidt and Derek Nelson, owners of Rudig Jensen and Abra Auto Body Repair of America have officially purchased Morrie’s Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tomah. The dealership will now operate as Freedom Automotive Group – Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tomah, effective December 1, 2025.

This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for our locally owned automotive group. Schmidt and Nelson, long-standing business leaders in Juneau County, have built their operations on community values, customer trust, and a commitment to high-quality service. Both owners were raised in the Tomah area and are proud to return as local business leaders. With the addition of the Tomah store, they’re extending those same standards to drivers across Monroe County and beyond.

“We’re proud to continue investing locally and expanding opportunities for customers and employees alike,” said Jordan Schmidt, co-owner.

“Freedom Automotive represents more than a name — it’s about choice, trust, and community pride.”

“Our goal is to bring the same high standard of care and service that customers expect in New Lisbon to the Tomah community,” added Derek Nelson, co-owner.

“We’re excited to welcome the Tomah team and continue serving customers with integrity and dedication.”

Freedom Automotive Group will continue to represent both Ford and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands, offering full sales and service operations. The dealership’s existing staff will remain in place to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

