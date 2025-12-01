Local Prep Scores from Over The Weekend
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 7 Merrill 4
Girls Hockey
St.Croix 4 Tomah/BRF 2
Bay Area 2 Tomah/BRF 0
Western WI Stars 4 Tomah/BRF 1
Boys Basketball
Neillsville 76 Nekoosa 48
Marshfield Columbus Catholic 78 Nekoosa 35
Amherst 66 Wautoma 51
Girls Basketball
Pittsville 67 Nekoosa 31
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 81 Nekoosa 21
Union Grove 58 Bangor 32
Amherst 46 Wautoma 27
