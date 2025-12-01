Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 7 Merrill 4

Girls Hockey

St.Croix 4 Tomah/BRF 2

Bay Area 2 Tomah/BRF 0

Western WI Stars 4 Tomah/BRF 1

 

Boys Basketball

Neillsville 76 Nekoosa 48

Marshfield Columbus Catholic 78 Nekoosa 35

Amherst 66 Wautoma 51

 

Girls Basketball

Pittsville 67 Nekoosa 31

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 81 Nekoosa 21

Union Grove 58 Bangor 32

Amherst 46 Wautoma 27