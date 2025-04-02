Shirley M. Morgan, age 81, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Easton Cemetery, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating.

Shirley was born on March 15, 1944, in Lincoln Township, Adams County, Wisconsin, to Floyd and Beatrice Cavanaugh. She grew up in Grand Marsh and moved to Milwaukee in 1962. On November 19, 1966, she married Wayne Allen Morgan Sr. in Milwaukee. After moving to Milwaukee, she worked at Brill Bros Sewing before taking on several roles at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Later, she became a cook at Atwater Elementary School, a position she cherished. She earned her GED from Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1994.

Shirley had a passion for embroidery, crocheting, and traveling the world on cruise ships. She was also a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Beatrice;her stepfather: Bill Kemnitz; her husband, Wayne Morgan Sr.; her siblings Mary Starling, Jimmy Cavanaugh, Melvin Cavanaugh, and Jerry Cavanaugh; and sisters-in-law Lorraine and Geraldine and brother in-law Lloyd (Skip).

She is survived by her children: Wayne (Renee) Morgan, Kandi Phelps, and Michaela (Charles) McNeil; her grandchildren: Talen, Kali, Autumn (Steven), Noah, Alex, James Henry, Olivia, Natori; her Great-grandkids: Donterius, Tiyee, and Kaylani, Olive; and her siblings: Freddie (Connie), Caroline (Richard), Carol Jean (Keith), and Priscilla (Douglas). She was also deeply loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her children in Shirley’s memory.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.