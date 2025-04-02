You can help someone in need by donating blood. Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

Donate at this upcoming blood drive and receive a Mt. Olympus day pass valid for up to four people!

Versiti is urgently seeking Type O, A, and B blood donors! As a thank-you for your donation, eligible donors will receive a $15 eGift card.