Mauston School Board

Thomas Morris                  – 1,552 (Re-Elected to School Board)

Jess Kayhart                       – 1,465 (Elected to School Board)

Jerome Leak                      – 1,407 (Elected to School Board)

Betty Bader Kyrka            – 1,054

Ken Van Doren                                 – 900

Sandy Delarosa                 -868

 

New Lisbon School Referendum

Yes – 849

No – 836

 

New Lisbon School Board

Thomas Lowe                    -1,074 (Re-Elected to School Board)

Eileen Bunker                    -1,070 (Re-Elected to School Board)

Kevin Weinschrott           -790 (Re-Elected to School Board)

Cindy McCormack            -603

 

Tomah School Board

Catey Rice                           – 3,104 (Re-Elected to School Board)

Heidi Hammes                   -2,624 (Elected to School Board)

Daniel Crego                      -2,566

James Newlun                  -2,302

 

Royall School Board

Nathan Green & Ryan Preuss both elected to Royall School Board (ran unopposed)

 

 

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Susan Crawford defeated Brad Schimel

 

State Superintendent

Dr. Jill Underly defeated Brittany Kinser