April 2025 Spring Election Results
Mauston School Board
Thomas Morris – 1,552 (Re-Elected to School Board)
Jess Kayhart – 1,465 (Elected to School Board)
Jerome Leak – 1,407 (Elected to School Board)
Betty Bader Kyrka – 1,054
Ken Van Doren – 900
Sandy Delarosa -868
New Lisbon School Referendum
Yes – 849
No – 836
New Lisbon School Board
Thomas Lowe -1,074 (Re-Elected to School Board)
Eileen Bunker -1,070 (Re-Elected to School Board)
Kevin Weinschrott -790 (Re-Elected to School Board)
Cindy McCormack -603
Tomah School Board
Catey Rice – 3,104 (Re-Elected to School Board)
Heidi Hammes -2,624 (Elected to School Board)
Daniel Crego -2,566
James Newlun -2,302
Royall School Board
Nathan Green & Ryan Preuss both elected to Royall School Board (ran unopposed)
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Susan Crawford defeated Brad Schimel
State Superintendent
Dr. Jill Underly defeated Brittany Kinser
