Jimmy A. Schroeder, Sr., 73 of Kendall passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Tomah.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Necedah, W6295 23rd Street W., Necedah, WI 54646. Pastor Kevin Meinke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, 112 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall and at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com