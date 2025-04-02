Patricia A. McPeek, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 on Thursday, March 27, 2025. She was born on March 7,1950, to Stanley and Evelynann (Dominiak) Wodecki in Chicago, Illinois and resided there till 2008 when she moved to Necedah, Wisconsin to be closer to her daughter Lori and her family. Throughout her career she held various customer service positions. She loved keeping up with friends and family, especially through social media and the internet. She will be remembered for her infamous stories starting with “I seen…!” “I heard…!” “I read…!”

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Andy) Janociak; grandchildren, Andrew (fiancée, Christy Heusser) Janociak of Necedah, WI and Anthony (Gabby) and baby to be Janociak of Necedah, WI; brother, Stanley (Irene) Wodecki of Cicero, Illinois; nieces Patricia (Ron) Waymire of Justice, IL, Elizabeth (Jose) Wodecki of Chicago, IL, and Annie (Brandon) Sprau of Downers Grove, IL; and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Evelynann Wodecki; and great grandchild, Angel Anne Janociak

A time for visitation will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service concluding at 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. A burial will be held at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, April 5th, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church in her name. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at

www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com