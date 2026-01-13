Elaine Claire Morgan (Vana, Johnson), age 84, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on February 25, 1941, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Virginia (Werner) Johnson. She attended Adams-Friendship High School and graduated with the Class of 1958. From there, she began a life marked by curiosity, creativity, and a deep love of people.

Elaine lived fully and with purpose. She had a passion for travel, was an accomplished pianist who could move an audience, and faithfully served as church organist at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church for 25 years. Alongside her husband, Fred, she enjoyed boating, camping, cheering on the Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and the Kansas City Chiefs, and attending NASCAR and local races throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest. Both were avid readers, especially of Westerns.

Elaine found great joy in cooking and baking, particularly traditional Norwegian recipes, and she shared her talents while working in restaurants and school kitchens. Over the years, she also served as a school bus aide and worked at Parker Pen in Janesville, SSI, and later at Oscar Mayer in Madison, from where she retired.

Elaine was deeply involved in her community. As a young woman, she belonged to Rainbow Girls, and later was active in the Sons of Norway, Camper Club, and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered with the Historical Society, Antique Tractor Club, the Grand Marsh Corn & Tater Festival, her church, and local 4-H programs.

Above all, Elaine was known for her kindness, generosity, and welcoming spirit. She loved to entertain—whether preparing a home-cooked meal, playing the piano, enjoying a lively game of euchre, or sharing quiet conversation over coffee. There was always room for dessert. Her home was a place of warmth, laughter, and meaningful conversation.

Elaine treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, faithfully attending their school programs, music recitals, sporting events, and dance performances. She was immensely proud of their accomplishments. She cherished her family, her friends, and most of all her husband, Fred. Her radiant smile and gentle spirit touched all who knew her. Elaine was a woman of remarkable grace, whose example will be remembered and whose presence will be deeply missed.

Elaine was married first to Russ Nichols, with whom she had three children, and later to John Vana Jr., with whom she had two children. In 2003, she was united in marriage to Fred Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Morgan; sister, Frances Synova Brien; son, Brian (Lisa) Vana; daughter, Cheryl (Rick) Duncan; son, Jeff Vana; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Mike) Kuss; brother-in-law, Dan (Marilyn) Morgan; sister-in-law, Lola Williams; step-sons, Kelly (Carla) Morgan and Kerry Morgan; step-daughter, Teri Ann Chambers; brother-in-law, Dave Marsh; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Frank) Chudyk and Sharon Morgan; first cousin, Rick (Sari) Ostby; 19 grandchildren: Justin, Jacob, Alyssa, Josh, Ashley, Dusty, Nick, Cam, Zach, Morgan, Jon, Keiryn, Kyle, Chelsea, John, Dustin, Rick, Ryan, and Lindsey; 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Vana Jr.; daughter, Brenda (Rob) LaMar; son, Dennis Nichols; parents, Clarence and Virginia Johnson; brothers, Bob Haakenstad and Allen Johnson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Marsh and Maureen “Sis” Holden; brothers-in-law, Harold Morgan and Howard Morgan; son-in-law, Ray Chambers; and great-nephew, Adam Brien.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of service.

Elaine was a blessing, her memory a treasure.

