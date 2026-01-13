Ronald G. Vondrak, age 84, of Phillips, formerly of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Friday January 2, 2026. He fought a courageous battle against cancer-adenocarcinoma of the GE Junction.

Memorial services, with military honors to follow, will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Westfield East Cemetery at a later date.

Ronald was born on April 19th, 1941, in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, to Edward Vondrak Jr. and Susie (Boer) Vondrak. He was united in marriage to Judith Thurber which ended in a divorce and on January 26th, 1986. He married the love of his life Judy (Kouba) Green in Adams County. Ronald served in the United States Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Throughout his working career he worked as a car detailer at Sharapotta’s Motors in Friendship and Greenwood Motors in Wisconsin Dells until he started a secondhand store in Westfield, Wisconsin and sold the business and built a Ron’s Liquor Store that he ran until he sold the business and returned to Adams, Wisconsin and started working at Castle Rock Container in which he met Judy, and then he started working with Adams County Community Programs as an Economic Support Specialist. He also was a part-time jailor for Adams County. After retirement from the county, he started a family-owned medical transport company with his wife Judy and son Jason, known as R&J Medical Transportation they ran the business and serving the community of Adams County for eighteen years.

Ronald was a proud member of the VFW in Adams, Masonic Lodge in Friendship, and the South Burr Oak Church. He valued the fellowship and service that each organization represented.

In his leisure time he enjoyed snowmobiling, especially drag racing with his son, Jason, demo derby’s especially participating in building and be the biggest fan for his son Jason and his team, camping, riding motorcycles, classic old cars, fishing, elk hunting in Romeo Colorado with his brother Mitchell, nephews, Richard and Mitchell Jr., wild boar hunting in Searcy, Arkansas with his two sons both named Jason. On his bucket list was to do a bear hunt, and he finally received a tag, for applying for many years when he was in his late seventies in which that was made possible by his son Jason, Pete Fusak and Mike Fusak for use of the land, with hunting camper that he and Jason shared to be successful bear hunt to complete his bucket list.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Susie Vondrak, Jr.; brothers, Mitchell, Robert, Raymond, and Richard, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins brother in-law: Doran Truex, sister-in-law: Viola Vondrak, daughter: Charmaine Allen, nephews: Richard Vondrak, Mitchell Vondrak Jr., and Peter Vondrak and his fur baby: Scooby

Ronald is survived by his wife Judy; children Jason Vondrak, and Marie Vondrak; beloved grandchildren, Rhianna Vondrak (his special granddaughter), Scott Cline, Shawn Lloyd, Robert, Rachel, and Casey; sister: Ramona Truex; sister-in- law: Donna Shaw; special nieces: Betty Jo Person, and Lorie Albrecht. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, extended family: Jason Manthey (Jessalyn Mountezuma) and family, Mike Fusak, Jack Holling, Joseph DeLeasky, and his fur baby: 187.

Special thanks to Nurse Angie Thomas, for her exceptional care from Avanti Home Care and Iron Mountain VA for all of their help and cares they provided.

