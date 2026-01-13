Virgil Carl Miller, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin peacefully passed away Friday, January 02, 2026 at home, with his family by his side.

Virgil was born June 15, 1938, to Carl Frederick Miller and Alvina (Lubenau) Miller; He was raised in the Fall River area. After graduating from Fall River High School he started work at the American Red Cross where he worked for over 45 years. He proudly served as his local union president for many many years. In that time he met Judith Czajkowski and they got married and raised a family together in the Sun Prairie area. In 2002 they moved to their cottage in Dellwood WI.

Virgil was a “collector” He left behind a heck of a lot of stuff to his 2 sons who have no idea what to do with it. So if you’re looking for an extremely large TV from the 80s, boxes of 8 track tapes, vhs player or a concrete “stork” at least that is what we think it is, a trophy from 1995 for “best family float” or a rug shampooer (not sure of working condition) please contact Kirk Miller as Kyle’s number is conveniently unavailable, but please wait for an appropriate amount of time. Tomorrow will work. LOL But this is not an ad for a garage sale, it’s an obituary for a great and loved father, grandfather, and husband.

Virgil loved to volunteer. He was a youth group leader for Peace Lutheran church in Sun Prairie. He helped with the Quincy volunteer fire department. A long time member of the Petenwell and Castle Rock Property Owners, Petenwell and Castlerock Stewards and The Duck Creek Watershed group. He helped start the Quincy Neighborhood watch. Along with his work on the planning and zoning committee, Virgil was voted to the Ambulance committee as a citizen representative to help get a new ambulance service to the area. He also liked helping however he could at the Maggie Mae barn dances. He really enjoyed dressing up for St. Patrick’s Day and going to local care centers and the King Veterans home dressed up as a leprechaun and passing out little gifts. He loved watching sports especially the Wisconsin Badgers, racing and the Green Bay Packers GO PACK Go!!

He loved going for rides on his motorcycles and truly enjoyed hunting and fishing. However, we believe that hunting and fishing was just his way of spending more time with his sons more so than actually catching fish or bagging deer or ducks but he was skilled at both.

He would always carry dog biscuits in his coat pocket because like he would say “you never know when you’re going to see a dog who needs a treat. Or one to toss so I can jump a fence to get away from”

He always said his greatest accomplishment in his life was his two boys Kirk and Kyle and the lives they made for themselves and their families. Virgil would always put the needs of his family and friends before his own without hesitation or expecting anything in return. He was a man with the biggest heart. He was an extremely proud grandpa and cherished watching his granddaughters grow and succeed in life.

THE GREATEST COMPLIMENT WE’LL EVER HEAR IS YOU’RE JUST LIKE YOUR DAD.

Virgil was preceded in death by his Parents (father) Carl Miller, (Mother) Alvina Miller, (wife) Judith Lee (Czajkowski) Miller and two infant brothers.

Survivors include his sons: Kirk Miller, Kyle Miller (Leigh Ann (Niedermeier) Miller; granddaughter, Emma Miller; granddaughter, Hannah Miller; Kinship cared Granddaughter, Emilee Niedermeier and Kasey and Kalvin and his pride and joy his grand-Dog, BENNY!!

The Millers would like to give a special thank you to Virgil’s friend and companion Johhna Lee Mozny for her care and dedication to our father/grandfather. We would also like to thank the close friends and neighbors who helped with his care. You are all greatly appreciated.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31st, 2026 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 31st, from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will be at Fall River Cemetery at a later date and a celebration of life will be held later in the Summer details to follow.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.