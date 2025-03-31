Randy Charles Mergenthaler, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Barrel Springs Bar and Grill on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Military honors will be presented at 3:00 p.m. with a celebration of life gathering to follow.

Randy was born on May 30, 1950, in Hartford, Wisconsin, to Ray and June Rose (Lamprecht) Mergenthaler. He grew up in the Hartford/Slinger area and graduated from Hartford High School in 1968. A proud veteran, Randy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded several medals for his service and bravery on the front lines.

Throughout his career, Randy worked in landscaping and welding in Milwaukee before moving to Adams County in 1981. Randy worked for Ronald E. Collins pulpwood & Logging, owned and operated Randy Mergenthaler’s Forestry Service for 20+ years.

Randy had a passion for riding his Harley and cherished time spent socializing with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and June.

Randy is survived by his children, Jesse (Lori) Mergenthaler, Shane (Angela) Mergenthaler, and Eve Mergenthaler; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Colin, Bailey, and Kasandra.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and further details, please visit www.roseberrys.com.