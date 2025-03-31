Corliss James Elwort, age 59, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Memorial service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, April 26th, at the Village Hall, 507 W Lake Street, Friendship, WI 53934. Visitation will begin that day at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the memorial service.

Corliss was born February 08, 1966 in Friendship, Wisconsin. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. Corliss worked at Seates Inc, Paste Company, Trienda, and several area potato farms.

He married Jeanie Stone on October 16, 1992 in Adams-Friendship.

Corliss enjoyed shooting darts, pool, fishing, walking, watching tv, and gaming.

Memorials may be directed in Corliss’s memory to his family.

Corliss was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie Stone; mother, Patricia Page and step-father, Charles A. Page; grandparents: Louie Russell, Millie Zychowitz, and step-grandfather, Joseph Zychowitz; and uncle, Charles Cavanaugh.

Survivors include his children: Jessica Ambrose, Joseph Orick, and Crystal (Matt) Mahoney; grandchildren: James Stone, Cassie Stone, Brooklynn Retzer-Orick, Audreyanah Peterson-Orick, Skyler Allen, Ashton Diamond, Jaxsin Wedde, Jonah Wedde, Caleb Albiter; siblings: Dale (Brenda) Elwort,

Gail Dobbs, Charles Page, and Teresa (Mike) Carlton. He is further survived by nephew and niece, Michael “Mikie” (Naomi) Carlton and Bethany (Adam) Spaw, other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.