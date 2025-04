The Royall Panther Softball team fell to Riverdale 6-3 Friday evening managing just one hit. The lone hit came from Kenady Olson who had a bloop double. Ashleigh Klipstein pitched well for the Panthers giving up just 1 earned run on 7 hits over 5 innings. Elaine Olson led Riverdale going 2×3 with an RBI while pitcher Macey McKay pitched 7 strong innings giving up just 1 hits and striking out 10. Royall falls to 0-1 on their season.