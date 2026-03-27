Geraldine C. Meistad, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.



A celebration of life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Mill in Arkdale, Wisconsin.



Geraldine was born on December 25, 1940, in Gilmanton, Wisconsin, to Roy and Lillian (Larson) Kent. On November 16, 1957, she was united in marriage to Leonard Meistad in Gilmanton, and together they shared many years of life and family. Geraldine found joy in simple pleasures. She enjoyed playing horseshoes and darts, tending to her garden, bowling, trying her luck at gambling, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She worked at Medical Engineering, Hamilton Beach, and SC Johnson before retiring in 1991.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lillian Kent; her husband, Leonard Meistad; her children, Vicki Beres, Laurie Schumacher, and Todd Meistad; and her siblings, Myrna Loomis, Roger Kent, and Lyle Kent.



Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Jim) Winchester, her grandchildren, James (Beth) Meistad, Teresa (Jeff) Gagne, Robert (Amanda) Beres, Erica (Nick) Schumacher, Jari Kay Meistad, Janah Lynn Meistad, Randi (Anthony) Goettl, Bradley Winchester, and Jessica (Lars) Wacker; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Lowell (Elnor) Kent; sons-in-law, Jeff Beres, and George Schumacher; and daughter-in-law, Kim Meistad.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information may be found at www.roseberrys.com.