Cleda Zoe Mortimer Weittenhiller passed into the loving arms of our Lord on December 18, 2025 at the Crestview Assisted Living in New Lisbon, WI surrounded by family. She was 102 years old.



Born on August 11, 1923 to Ethel and Elmer Mortimer in Hitchcock, South Dakota. She would say that she never felt she was from a poor family because she knew she was always loved. She loved the farm animals and admitted to being pretty much a “tomboy”. Cleda graduated from Hitchcock High School. She then went to nursing school in Huron, South Dakota. After about a year and a half she met the love of her life, a teacher, Keith Weittenhiller, who asked her to marry him. They were married in the “Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa on July 21, 1942. From then on she was a homemaker and Keith continued as an agriculture teacher. They moved to Wisconsin where they had five children together. They eventually made Mauston, Wisconsin their home. Besides raising children, she was also very active in various organizations such as the PTA and the Eastern Star where for over 80 years she was Worthy Matron and held many other stations. She became very active in the development of the ARC (Association of Retarded Citizens) in Juneau County upon giving birth to a Down’s Syndrome boy, Jeff. She helped to acquire one of Juneau County’s first group homes in the 1990’s. Cleda was also very involved in the Methodist church and worked as the church secretary for about 9 years. She supported the church until her death. She had a strong faith in God and always felt it was “better to give than to receive”. But her favorite activity was playing cards including Bridge, Pinochle and Up and Down the River. Cleda also served on the election Board and was a member of a league bowling team. Her life and heart were full.



Cleda was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Elmer, her brothers; Donovan, Marvin, Murray and Max, her husband, Keith, her youngest son, Jeffrey, a grandson, Jerred Nuttall, and a baby granddaughter, Kari Pisha. Cleda will be deeply missed by her children, Larry Weittenhiller (Carol) of Virginia Beach, VA, Douglas (Denice) Weittenhiller of West Bend, WI, Candace Weittenhiller Little of Estacada, OR, Kim Weittenhiller Pisha of Puyallup, WA. and 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and many friends.



The family would like to thank the staff of Crestview Assisted Living for all their compassion and loving care for our mom. We would especially like to thank Gladys, Kristen and Katie who spent many hours with our mom. You are the best! We would also like to thank Sara, the Hospice nurse, who cared for our mom in her final days and hours and kept us well informed.



A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Mauston Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her name to the Mauston Methodist Church. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.