Edward John “Corncob” Diethman, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Pastor Rich Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Edward was born on January 14, 1933, on the family farm in Spencer, Wisconsin to Vernon and Lillian (Volker) Diethman. He married Mary E. Trump on December 5, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ed lived a life with so many experiences that he rarely had to tell the same story twice. Visitors to his home were often treated to tales about growing up on a farm in Spencer, WI or his vacations to places like the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA with his wife Mary. His adventures included feeding bears through a car window in Yellowstone, fishing trips to Canada, and building the United in Christ Lutheran Church. He played basketball, football, baseball and the trumpet in his youth and made a career out of climbing ladders and pounding nails. He opened his home to Tom Callahan and showed through his actions the importance of family.

He took pride in the fish he caught, the lawn he maintained, and the Wisconsin sports teams he followed.

His gruff voice was balanced out by the sweets he kept in the cabinet next to his chair in the living room. He would pass out malted milk balls or bars of chocolate to his seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren whenever they came to visit and generations grew up laughing and playing pool in his basement on Christmas.

We will remember him when we hear the winning bells of a slot machine or smell the sweet smoke of pipe tobacco. He will be in our thoughts when our gardens sprout in the Spring or we make a batch of homemade caramel corn.

At his 90th birthday party his grandchildren asked what his secret was to living a long life. He said, “Chewing on a pipe for 70 years,” which made us all laugh. Then he took a second and said, “The truth is living with my wife. There was a right way, a wrong way, and her way. And no bending the rules.”

May it bring us all comfort to know they are reunited again.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife Mary; daughter Christine Hinrichs; grandson Billy Hinrichs, brothers Kenneth and Elroy; sister Dolores Garderbrecht and Thomas (Big Tom) Callahan.

Survivors include his sister, Mabel Luepke; son Edward (Susan) Jr.; daughter Dawn (Patrick) Connell; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Jerry Trump.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.