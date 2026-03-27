Ronald C. Fiegel, age 80, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2026.

A celebration of life will be held at the V.F.W. Hall in Adams, WI on Thursday, April 2, 2026, beginning at12:30 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. John K. Stake, and military honors to follow.

Ronald was born November 5, 1945, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Norm and Ruth (Redlin) Fiegel. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He married Susan C. Cookson on September 28, 1984, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Ron spent 35 years working at J.I. Case in Racine before his retirement. He and Susan later moved to Adams County in 2001, where they made their home.

Ronald had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and found great joy in fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, spending time in nature and spending time with his friends and helping in the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Susie; and his brother-in-law, Brian.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan; his children, Billy, Craig, and Kathy (Jack); his siblings, Ruthann, Jim (Sue), Wayne, and Jean (Gary); his grandson, Ronnie.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.