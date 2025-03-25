Martin, Donna Paulette Age 74 of Adams County
Donna Paulette Martin was born on June 18, 1950 in Laurium, Michigan and lived a life filled with joy, compassion, and a deep love for her family. She was a true embodiment of the nursing profession, a true inspiration, always putting others first before herself both professionally and personally.
She is survived by her loving children, Daniel Pecha, Paula (Rodney) Stephani, Kathryn (Jared) Lowe, and her cherished grandchildren, Noah, Landen, Ashton and Easton. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth D. Martin, and her parents, Paul and Helene Tikkanen.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held later for close friends and family. We will forever cherish the memories of her laughter, sense of humor, her wisdom, and the immeasurable love she shared with us. She will be forever in our hearts.
