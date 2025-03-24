Dawn Gollnick, 92, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Rosebrooke Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, with Rev. John Krebs officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon at the church.

Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Coloma at a later date.

Dawn was born on September 23, 1932, in Coloma, Wisconsin, to Alton and Audrey Whitrock. She grew up in a loving family with two brothers and three sisters. On August 31, 1952, she married Harlan Gollnick, and together they built a life filled with love and family, raising their son, Jamie, and daughters, Pamela, Audrey and Kelli.

Dawn dedicated many years of service to Adams County Memorial Hospital, where her kindness and compassion touched many lives. She found joy in sewing, gardening, crafting, bowling, and playing bingo. She also loved singing in the church choir, watching wildlife, and tending to her plants.

A devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dawn’s faith was central to her life. She was an active participant in the church choir and cherished the fellowship of her congregation.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Audrey; her husband, Harlan; and her daughters, Pamela and Audrey.

She is survived by her son, Jamie (Tammi Jo) Gollnick of Friendship, WI; her daughter, Kelli (Joe ) Stone of Friendship, WI; grandchildren: Hallie (Toby), Jessie, Joseph, David (Carolyn), Dakota, Andrew, Emily, Khole; great-grandchildren: Phoenix, Neko, Kayson, Avianna.

Memorial contributions in Dawn’s honor may be directed to her family.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.