Kay Marie Baumann (née Sagan), age 71, of Friendship, Wisconsin (formerly of Racine), passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, with details to follow.

Kay was born on June 21, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Leo F. Sagan and Nellie L. (née Burmeister) Suszka. She grew up in South Milwaukee and graduated from South Milwaukee High School. Over the years, she worked at Everbrite and was a beloved bartender and cook at many Milwaukee-area taverns and restaurants.

On December 31, 1989, she married the love of her life, Robert Gerhard Baumann, in Milwaukee. Together, they retired to Big Flats in 2018, embracing the peacefulness of the Northwoods.

Kay had a deep passion for the outdoors and marksmanship. She enjoyed hunting, high-power and pistol shooting, ATV riding, and was an avid dog enthusiast. She had a knack for winning raffles and a sharp sense of adventure. A dedicated member of the Racine County Line Rifle Club, she served as a board member and president, overseeing training schedules for 41 police departments, the Secret Service, and the military.

Kay is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her children, Tina Lynch, Denise Lynch, Rachel (TJ) Kriska, Benjamin (Jodi) Baumann, Katie Lynch, and Ruth Baumann; nine cherished grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, father, Leo Sagan, she is also survived by her siblings, Ruth, David, Anna, Teresa, Lee, and Robert, as well as her beloved dogs, Nellie Bell and Bell Pepper, along with many other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Suszka, and her beloved dogs, Christmas Bell, Tinker Bell, Liberty Bell, and Let Freedom Ring.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the ICU team at Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids, especially Dr. Myers, Nurse Bill, and Nurse Katie, for their extraordinary care and compassion.

Kay loved police, firefighters and military, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kay’s name.

Kay will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her strength, generosity, and adventurous spirit.

Arrangements are being handled by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.roseberrys.com.