With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Edna M. Jensen, age 82, of New Lisbon, WI. She peacefully left this world on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Fair View Nursing & Rehab Center in Mauston, WI. Edna was born on April 13, 1942, to Otto and Augusta Baumgart. She grew up in a home filled with hard work and faith, values she carried throughout her life. A proud graduate of Necedah High School's Class of 1960, Edna later found the love of her life in Richard “Dick” Jensen. They married on September 19, 1964, at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, beginning a journey of love, laughter, and unwavering partnership that lasted 58 beautiful years until Dick’s passing in April 2023. Together, Edna and Dick built not only a family but also a family business. Running their dragline and later concrete company, Edna’s sharp mind and meticulous attention to detail kept everything in order. She wasn’t just a business partner—she was the heart of their operation, ensuring that every job ran smoothly. After closing the business, she continued to serve her community, first as an aide at Necedah Schools, where she became a favorite among students and staff, and later as a transportation specialist at Best Power, where her dedication earned her the title of Employee of the Year. Edna and Dick shared a passion for travel, exploring the country together and making every adventure special. They loved dining out, savoring the simple pleasure of a good meal, hot cup of coffee, and each other’s company. But of all her joys in life, nothing compared to her family. Edna was a devoted grandmother, never missing a game, a match, or a recital—always there, cheering from the sidelines with love and pride. Her faith was a guiding light in her life. A lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church, she gave back through teaching Sunday school, organizing the Christmas program, and leading Girl Scouts. She was also the mom who made sure her daughters, Rena and Cindy, had the best Halloween costumes on the block, crafting them with love and creativity. Edna’s warmth and playful spirit shone brightest around the holidays. Her famous cut-out Christmas cookies, loaded with frosting, and potato salad were family favorites. And though she was an incredible cook, her grandchildren will always remember her for one of their favorite meals—Kraft Mac and Cheese, made just the way Nana did it. Her heart grew even fuller with the arrival of her first great-grandson, Baker, whose photos never failed to bring a sparkle to her eye. Edna lived a life full of love, faith, and kindness. She was a woman who worked hard, loved deeply, and always showed up—whether it was for her family, her church, or her community. Her presence will be missed beyond words but remembered with every holiday tradition, every cheer from the sidelines, and every bite of a frosted Christmas cookie. Edna is survived by her loving daughters, Rena (Ed) Sabey of Merrill, WI, and Cindy (Craig) Bell of New Lisbon, WI; her cherished grandchildren, Jessica (Josè) Matamoros, Jacob (Emily) Sabey, Adam (Olivia Adamson) Bell, and Derek Bell; and her first great-grandson, Baker James Sabey. She also leaves behind siblings and in-laws: Richard (Jeannie) Baumgart, Frances Wilson, Geraldine Rattunde, Joyce Baumgart, Glen (Sandy) Jensen, and Ruth Jensen, along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Dick, her parents, Otto and Augusta, her brother, Otto Baumgart Jr., and many other loved ones and in-laws who went before her. A special thank you to Mile Bluff Hospital, Fair View Nursing Home, and Pastor Roger Erdman for their compassion and support in Edna’s final months. Your kindness will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna’s memory can be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. A celebration of Edna’s life will be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, with Pastor Roger Erdman officiating. She will be laid to rest beside Dick at Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow at St. James Lutheran Church, where we can share stories, laughter, and memories of a woman who meant so much to so many. We love you, Mom, Nana, and Great-Grandma Edna. You will always be in our hearts.