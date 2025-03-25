Landon Floyd Larson, affectionately known as Lanny, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, after a short battle with cancer. Born on May 28, 1950, in Sparta, Wisconsin to Stanley Larson and Beulah (Walker) Larson. Lanny was a man whose kind spirit and generous nature touched the lives of many. His final days were spent surrounded by love by his family.

Lanny grew up in the nurturing arms of his parents, Stanley and Beulah Larson, in a household filled with music and joy. Lanny was beat of his family band as the drummer, bringing rhythm into their lives from a young age. He graduated from New Lisbon High School where he honed his skills and passion for music. His love for the drums led him to teach himself how to play, a talent that would become a lifelong joy and a source of entertainment for many.

Lanny was raised with a very special person “brother like” instead really being cousins. Lanny and Steve Walker were inseparable as kids, being the same age they did everything together. As both of them got married and having children, you could find both families hanging out and playing dice or cards. Lanny and Steve later started taking motorcycle trips together and did Lanny’s dream vacation to Alaska.

As a young man, Lanny embarked on a career in over-the-road construction, a job that allowed him to travel with his family while his daughters were young. His dedication to his family was unwavering, and he ensured that they were part of his adventures until schooling beckoned them to settle down. Lanny then transitioned to work as a telephone technician, showcasing his natural aptitude for technical and mechanical work.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, Lanny went on to establish his own business, Larson’s Excavating, which he successfully ran for many years. His work ethic and commitment to quality were evident in every project he undertook. Later in life, he found joy in driving trucks for his good friend Kenny Hendricks, a role that allowed him to stay connected to the industry he loved.

Lanny’s interests extended far beyond his professional endeavors. He continued to play drums with various bands over the years, never losing the rhythm that had been a part of him since childhood. Golfing provided him with a chance to enjoy the outdoors and engage in friendly competition with friends and family. But perhaps his most cherished dream was that of flight. Lanny always aspired to be a pilot, and he realized this dream by not only earning his license but also taking to the skies in his own airplane.

Lanny’s legacy is carried on by his loving family. He is survived by his daughters, Lana Wagenson and her husband Paul, and their children Elizabeth, Christian, Abigail (Mason) Gerke, and Nathanial; and Lynn Larson and her children Codi (Dylan Kobel) Bradley and their children Jackson, Wren, and Elena, and Colten (Brittany) Christopherson and their children Emrick, Sterling, and Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Beulah (Walker) Larson; his siblings Sandra Baumgart, Richard, Chris Sr, and Daniel Larson; and his nephew Ronald Baumgart, Grandson-in-law Anthony “Tony” Bradley, and significant other Marilyn Brown.

Those who knew Lanny would describe him as a man of kind heart, spirited soul, and generous disposition. His laughter was infectious, his support unwavering, and his presence a comfort to all who had the pleasure of his company. Lanny’s memory will be treasured in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Lanny Larson was a remarkable man who lived his life with passion, joy, and an unyielding commitment to those he loved. As we bid farewell to Lanny, we celebrate the indelible mark he has left on our lives and the melody of his spirit that will continue to resonate within us forever.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com