Margaret (Donovan) Marchetti, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2025, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial with full military honors will follow at Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or any donations, the family requests you spend a few minutes on your own reflecting on the many blessings we all have each day.