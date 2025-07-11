William A. “Billy” Tomschin, age 55, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

A celebration of Billy’s life will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Big Flats Town Hall in Big Flats, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Niebull Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents.

Billy was born on June 16, 1970, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to William E. and Lois (Rogers) Tomschin. He grew up in Adams County and attended Adams-Friendship High School. Billy found joy and purpose in the farming life, where he loved working.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lois Tomschin; brother-in-law, Delbert Babcock, his niece, Heather Tomschin; and his nephew, Matthew Henriksen.

He is survived by his life partner, Sharon Tallman; his children, William Challoner and Jenna Tomschin; and his cherished grandchildren, William, Ace, and Novalee. He is further survived by his siblings: Tom (Louise) Tomschin, Jerry Tomschin, Carol (Al) Karsner, Jeff (Mary) Tomschin, Terry (Pam) Tomschin, Cheryl (Kenny) Roberts, Cathy (Scott) Williams, Bobby Tomschin, Charlene (Tom) Baggs, Cindy (Todd Stammen) Babcock, and Candy (Mike) Henriksen; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.