Thomas E. Calaway, age 65, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 09, 2025.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the Gould Rock Cemetery, Grand Marsh, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grand Marsh Community Center following the internment.

Thomas was born December 05, 1959 in Geneva, Illinois to Ray and Anna G. (Duhai) Calaway. He served in the Army from 1985 to 1987. Thomas enjoyed hunting and horses.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Anna G. Calaway