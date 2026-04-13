Myrtle (Myrt) Jane Pedersen Lecy passed away on April 6, 2026 at Arborwood Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. Services will be held May 2, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale. Visitation will be from Noon until 2 PM with a memorial service following.

Myrtle was born on September 12, 1934, to Hans and Hilda (Olson) Pedersen. She was born on her father’s birthday on the family farm, the 8 th of 11 children including brothers Norman, Roy, and Alden, and sisters Caroline Henriksen, Viola York, Virginia Chaffee, Esther Stevens, Gladys McKinley, Verna Williams, and Florence Koehler.

She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1952. She married Helmer Lecy on June 12, 1954. They celebrated 64 years together before his death in 2018. Myrt worked at Roberts Motors in Friendship and Dimond’s Store in Arkdale during her early years while raising 4 children. In later years she worked at Carole’s Fashion Delights in Adams. Myrt also travelled extensively with Helmer while he was International Director for Lions Club, hosting many social events. Most of all she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, spending time with her brothers and sisters and enjoying her family….and the Milwaukee Brewers!

She is predeceased by her parents, husband Helmer, son Loren as well as her sisters and her brothers Norman and Roy.

Surviving her are daughter Janis (Bob) Cada of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, daughter Jodi (Jim Grabarski) Helgeson of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, son Lonny (Lucille) Lecy of Friendship, Wisconsin, daughter-in-law Peg Lecy of Arkdale, Wisconsin, grandchildren Heather (Matt) Wendland of Tomah, Wisconsin, Lars (Helena) Helgeson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nicholas (Amanda) Cada of Elmer, New Jersey, Lavender (Doug) Hudson of West Chicago, Illinois, Kyle (Monica) Cada of Neenah, Wisconsin, great-grandchildren Amelia, Lillian, Samantha, Sylvia and Solveig, as well as her only surviving sibling, Alden Pedersen of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by many, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Roche-a-Cri Lions for improvements to the Lions park at Arkdale as she enjoyed many moments there.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.