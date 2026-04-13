Angeline Ruth Wong Boggiano, age 94 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

She was born on May 24, 1931 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Hartley and Crilla (Caucutt) Walker. Angeline graduated as Salutatorian from the Hillsboro High School in 1949. Shortly thereafter, Angie began working at the Farmers State Bank in Hillsboro, where she worked for 60 years.

Angeline was united in marriage to Arthur E. Wong on May 24, 1952 in Hillsboro. They purchased and made their home in Hillsboro also in 1952. Arthur preceded her in death on November 29, 1982.

Angeline later married Wilson “Willie” Boggiano on February 18, 1984 and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2005.

In addition to her work as a teller at Farmers State Bank; she was actively involved in the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro and their different circles, along with teaching Sunday School. Angie was also a founding member of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store in Hillsboro. She also was a member of the Hillsboro Fire Department Auxiliary.

Angie was also known for having many garage sales at her residence, affectionately known as “Queen of the Garage Sale.”

Survivors include her daughter, Christi (Robert) Kouba; son, Kirby (Ann) Wong; grandchildren, Karrie Kouba, Josh (April) Kouba, Benjamin (Carly) Wong, Sarah (Brandon) Hockers, and Becky (Travis) Stolze; great grandchildren, Chloe, Clayton, Elliott, Austin, Amelia, and Delilah and sister-in-law, Shirley Walker.

In addition to her husbands, Arthur and Wilson; her parents, Hartley and Crilla and brother, Merwyn Walker.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro, with Pastor Thomas Hotek officiating. Burial will be in the Forest-Burr Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. A time of visitation will be on Friday, April 17, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Church.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com