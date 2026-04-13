Gregory Clayton Ritchart lived a life of love, family and friends until his passing on April 4, 2026. Greg was born to Clayton and Elsie Ritchart on September 23, 1955. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in the Class of 1973. After graduating from UW-River Falls, Greg returned to New Lisbon. He worked for many years at Dumore Corporation and then at Sand Ridge Correctional Facility until his retirement.



Greg was born and raised on the family farm. He always enjoyed spending time at the family farm helping milking, harvesting, feeding the cows and just spending time with his brothers. Greg spent his free time playing in recreational leagues for darts, pool, bowling and volleyball. He loved being outside absorbing the sunlight, gardening and fishing on the Lemonweir River. Greg could easily be coaxed into showing his beautiful flowers and vegetable gardens. Greg loved his motorcycle whether it was driving to work, giving the grandchildren a ride or enjoying the scenery with Patsy.



Greg’s grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He loved every moment he spent with them. He was proud of the adult that Mayson has become and loved talking with him about wrestling and watching matches. Maddox and his Papa loved talking about any sports and fishing. Greg loved those quiet moments with Maddox when they were just together. Maddy (“Bug”) was the apple of his eye and he loved anytime that they were talking together and always had his wallet ready.



Greg is survived by his wife and partner of 47 years, Patsy (Schmidt); his daughter, Angela, her husband, Marc, and children, Mayson, Maddox and Maddy; his daughter Cyndi, and children Mason and Haleigh; his siblings, Karen (Lynn) Winkelman, Brian (Hazel) Ritchart, Harold (Julie) Ritchart, Beverly (John) Hoekstra and Bruce (Donna) Ritchart and many nieces and nephews.



Greg was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Elsie, and his daughter, Mariah Ann. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his quiet calm demeanor and loving nature.



A special thank you to the Gundersen Lutheran Oncology Department and Tomah Memorial Infusion Services.



Services will be held on Thursday, April 16th, 2026, at 1:00P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Family friend Steve Day will be presiding. A celebration of Greg’s life will take place at the Hustler Hall following the services. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com