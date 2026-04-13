Norman E. Rabl, age 89 of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on December 11, 2025.



Norm was born on June 16, 1936, in Columbus, WI to John Rabl and Elizabeth (Huber) Rabl. He graduated from Fall River High School in 1957 and went on to attend UW Madison where he played trumpet and tuba in the University Marching Band. He belonged to Delta Sigma Phi graduating with a BS in 1958. He received his MS in 1965 and PhD in 1978 from UW. His career began in Jefferson County in University Extension-Education. Norm began his career as a 4-H Club Agent, then as a Horticulture and Livestock Specialist, ending his formal career as the County Resource Agent &Business Specialist for Jefferson Co. He was granted Professor Emeritus from UW in 1978. While living in Jefferson he was involved with the National 4-H Club, Jefferson Kiwanis, Fort Atkinson Lions, WI Conservation Club and UW Madison Alumni Association.



Norm married his beloved wife, Carol (Hackl) in May 1963 and the couple were married for 58 years. As a couple they enjoyed spending time with their three children and five grandchildren, camping, boating and traveling to FL, Branson, Door County, the Northwoods and many National Parks. Norm loved playing the accordion and enjoyed entertaining others at Christmas and parties for many years. He remained an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life with annual trips to the Chippewa Flowage where he had a favorite “crappie hole”. After retirement, Norm and Carol moved to Adams, WI where they developed the Pinequilizer Campground/Mobile Home Park and Tree Farm. He began a Christmas tree lot in Fort Atkinson in 1968 where he enjoyed visiting with old friends and colleagues even after his son took over the sales. He had a vivid passion for life, often capturing it via his photography of family, friends and places he went. Norm had a special gift of making friends wherever he went and they remained friends for a lifetime.



Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents and brothers (John, Phil and Butch). He is survived by his loving family; sister, Nancy Mickelson; daughter, Laurie Rabl (Anthony Roberts); son, David Rabl (Jolane Benner); daughter, Kelly (Trent) Allen. Grandchildren Keith Diemert; Collin (Fillipi) Diemert; Grace (Arlen) Rabl Castro; Chloe (Jake) Allen and Luke Allen.



A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at the Moundview Golf Course, Friendship, Wisconsin.