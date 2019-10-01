Francis Larson Jr., age 75 of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024.

There are no services planned at this time.

Francis was born March 30, 1949 in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of Francis and Ella (Raemish) Larson. He loved spending his time hunting and fishing and telling tall tales about all his trips in the woods or on the water.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Doreen) Larson, brother-in-law Larry Firlus.; further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister June Firlus.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.