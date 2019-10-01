Reedsburg Varsity Volleyball went 5-0 on the day to capture the championship at the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Tournament on Saturday.

Posting wins over:

Abbotsford – 25-22, 25-13

Wausau East – 25-16, 25-15

Colby – 25-21, 25-23

Mondovi – 25-8, 25-13

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln – 25-22, 25-13

STAT LEADERS for the day:

KILLS: Allyson McClure – 22 Naomi Benish – 21

ASSISTS: Masina Reuter – 51

BLOCKS: Emma Dries – 4 Solo Blocks & 5 Block Assists

Addison Sukup – 5 Solo Blocks & 1 Block Assist

ACE SERVES: Kendall Heath & Naomi Benish each with 7

Masina Reuter, Ashlyn Mathews, & Allyson McClure all with 6

DIGS: Masina Reuter – 49 Kendall Heath – 46

Comments from the Coach:

This was a new tournament for us with teams that we’d never played before. So it was exciting to watch our girls navigate each of their opponents throughout the day, figuring out who the big hitters were and what the general strategies were for each team. I was pleased with our overall performance throughout the day. Our offense showed a lot of versatility with multiple girls stepping up to terminate attacks, so that was especially nice to see. Defensively, we have more height in the front row this season so our blockers were more effective in getting touches on our opponent’s attack. Our back row players continue to play with a passion and pursuit that is undeniable. So we are excited about where we are at this point in the season.

Next Competition:

Thursday, Sept. 5 Home match with Sauk Prairie

5:30 – JV1 & JV2 7:00 – Varsity