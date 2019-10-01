Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a single-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday evening, August 31, 2024, at approximately 7:30 PM, in the town of Stark.

Kyle Ray Stout, age 25, of Kendall, WI was operating a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup westbound on State Highway 82, near Spry Road, east of the village of La Farge. Stout reported experiencing a medical episode that he said caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle struck a culvert and came to rest, upright, in a field.

Stout along with a passenger, Hailey Christine Rogers, age 28, of Madison, WI, both reported injuries and were transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI, by La Farge Area Ambulance.

Responding with the Sheriff’s Office were the La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Area Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.