Ken Kollaszar passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, age 70, at home with his family. Ken was born on August 18, 1954, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI and he was the youngest of 10 children. He spent his younger years in rural Montello, WI until his family later moved to Oxford, WI and he graduated from Westfield High School in 1972. Ken was a proud member of the Labors Local #113 and the Bricklayers Local #8 out of Milwaukee, WI for over 50 years. He was an accomplished Journeyman Bricklayer and Stone Mason and later worked as an expeditor/estimator for Lloyd S Hamm Masonary and later for Forston Construction.

Ken married Julie Kemnitz on October 22, 1977, and lived in Milwaukee, WI where they raised their daughter Gadrieal. Ken and Julie moved to Eason Township in 2004 after building their dream home that Ken designed. A great deal of the building of the home was completed by Ken along with his trusty laborer Julie. He was able to retire at 55 thanks to his union pension. He spent many of those retirement years as the day care provider for his grandson Gavin. Helping Gavin learn to become a gifted guitarist and listening to him play was his greatest joy.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Florence, father-in-law Bill (Beatric) Kemnitz, mother-in Law Dolores (Russ) Wise, his brothers, Mike, Jim, Bob, David and Larry and his sisters Bev Mire and Beth Willkomm, His sisters-in-law Jane, Karla, Yvonne, and Ann Cudahy, and brothers-in-law Emil Mire and Ronnie Blada. Ken is survived by his wife Julie, his daughter Gadrieal and his grandson Gavin Retzlaff, his brother Phillip and his sister Evelyn Blada, brother-in-law Buddy Willkomm and Craig Cudahy and sisters-in-law Janice, Christine and Mary along with many nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to the nurses and staff at St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10. 2025 at 1pm at the Oxford VFW in Oxford, WI.

