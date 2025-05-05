Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Baseball
Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 4 (Keaton Barreau 2×2 RBI for Wonewoc-Center)
La Crosse Aquinas 3 Tomah 1
Wautoma 9 Poynette 3
Royall 5 Mauston 0 (Seth Brandau Complete game 4 hit shutout also 2×3 at the plate for Royall)
Mauston 3 Royall 0 (Isaac Steinke complete game 3 hit shutout 11K’s also 2×3 at plate for Mauston)
Wisconsin Dells 6 Whitefish Bay Dominican 0
Bangor 4 Platteville 2
Fennimore 5 Bangor 4
Softball
Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 2
Adams-Friendship 7 Wautoma 4
Wisconsin Dells 7 Westfield 2
Prairie Du Chien 8 Bangor 1
Pecatonica 14 Weston 8
Wonewoc-Center 7 Weston 6
Riverdale 15 Wonewoc-Center 0
Sun Prairie East 2 Tomah 1
Menomonee Falls 9 Tomah 1
Wautoma 10 Westby 7
Semi-Pro Football
Tri-City Bulldogs 50 Middleton 0 (Keith Hayes 9carries 188yards 4tds, Jake Cox Pick6
