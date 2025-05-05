Baseball

Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 4 (Keaton Barreau 2×2 RBI for Wonewoc-Center)

La Crosse Aquinas 3 Tomah 1

Wautoma 9 Poynette 3

Royall 5 Mauston 0 (Seth Brandau Complete game 4 hit shutout also 2×3 at the plate for Royall)

Mauston 3 Royall 0 (Isaac Steinke complete game 3 hit shutout 11K’s also 2×3 at plate for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 6 Whitefish Bay Dominican 0

Bangor 4 Platteville 2

Fennimore 5 Bangor 4

Softball

Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 2

Adams-Friendship 7 Wautoma 4

Wisconsin Dells 7 Westfield 2

Prairie Du Chien 8 Bangor 1

Pecatonica 14 Weston 8

Wonewoc-Center 7 Weston 6

Riverdale 15 Wonewoc-Center 0

Sun Prairie East 2 Tomah 1

Menomonee Falls 9 Tomah 1

Wautoma 10 Westby 7

Semi-Pro Football

Tri-City Bulldogs 50 Middleton 0 (Keith Hayes 9carries 188yards 4tds, Jake Cox Pick6