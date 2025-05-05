Grenneth D. Nelson, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Visitation will take place at the church that day from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Interment at East Arkdale Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Grenneth was born on July 22, 1927, in Roscoe, Illinois, to Ward Raymond and Matilda Alta (Nagles) Lake. She was one of the twelve children listed in birth order, Clarence, Stanley, Glenn, Alice, Arthur, Mary, Leota, Robert, Raymond, Frank, Grenneth and Audrey. Her family moved frequently during her youth before settling in Brooks, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Brooks Elementary and later Oxford High School. Grenneth was the only surviving biological child. She has a sister-in-law, Marion, still surviving.

On November 13, 1948, Grenneth married Nels Nelson at Davis Corners Methodist Church. The couple initially farmed in Big Springs, but after facing difficult times, they relocated to Rockford, Illinois, where Grenneth worked for Chiclets Gum. In 1959, they returned to Arkdale, Wisconsin, and resumed dairy farming for many years. During their time on the farm, Grenneth assisted many friends and neighbors by transportation to Dr. appointments etc. Grenneth also worked at Diamonds Grocery Store in Arkdale, where she worked with very special friends. She also was the Strongs Prairie Treasurer for many years where she collected taxes in her home. While on the farm she welcomed many family visitors on the wk-ends. She always welcomed everyone with open arms and of course great food. In 1981, they built a log home on the family farm. Following Nels’s retirement in 1983, they began spending their winters in Florida. She made some good friends there and enjoyed the weather. In her later years, Grenneth lived with her daughter, Cathy, before moving to Villa Pines Nursing Home.

Grenneth had a passion for hard work, cooking, canning, reading, music, and volunteering at her church. She was an active member of several organizations, including 4-H, band, choir, the Strongs Prairie Community Club, PTA, the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church Choir, the Ladies Aid, and girls’ softball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nels Jr.; her son, Kenneth; her brothers, Clarence, Stanley, Glenn, Arthur, Robert, Raymond, and Frank Lake; and her sisters, Alice Frazer, Leota Wicker, Audrey Coon, and Mary Steffen.

Grenneth is survived by her son, Steven Nelson of Big Flats, Wisconsin; her daughter, Cathy (Dennis) Rathermel of Friendship, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, Cynthia, Casey, Tanya, Tammy, Justin, Tyler, and Lance; her foster grandchildren, Tammy, Crystal, Tammy, Jeff, Jonathan, and Hannah; and her foster great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Nevaeah, Isaiah, Saren, Alba, Leo, Rose, and River. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Marion Lake, as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences and further information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.