Jacob Charles Jacobson, age 90, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Burial will follow at West Arkdale Cemetery in the Town of Strongs Prairie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Military honors will be presented by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Jacob, fondly known as Jake, was born on July 7, 1934, in Big Springs, Wisconsin, to Jacob G. and Beulah Vivian (Perkins) Jacobson. He was raised in Necedah and attended Necedah Grade School and High School. After school, he began his career with the Chicago NorthWestern Railroad. From 1951 to 1959, Jake proudly served his country in the United States Army, returning afterward to continue his work with the railroad.

On December 30, 1960, Jake was united in marriage to Sadah Pearl Sparby at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Together, they made their home in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Together, they were blessed with three children.

Jake married LaVerne Truex on November 7, 2009.

Jake had many passions throughout his life. He loved hunting, fishing—especially trips to Canada—woodworking, and aviation. He earned his private pilot’s license and even restored an airplane, a project that brought him great pride. He was a founding member of the Old Farmers Antique Club where he enjoyed working on tractors and hit and miss engines. He also remained dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Great Northern Railroad.

Jake’s memory will be cherished by his children: Jacob (Jodie) Jacobson of Mauston, WI; Kathy (Ken) Bork of Friendship, WI; and Paula (Terry Foulk) Jacobson. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Christopher (Marisa Miller) Jacobson, Brittney (Chris) Clements, Katie (Jesse Williams) Jacobson, Chase (Brittany) Jacobson, Ian (Shawna Gibeaut) Jacobson, Mallory (Jacob) Servais, Luke (Summer) Jacobson, Annie (Jared) Litty, Kade Alt, Alesha (Jacob) Tennie, Faith (Jacob) Soule, and Kyler Bork; as well as 13 great-grandchildren, 7 bonus great-grandchildren, siblings: Glen Jacobson, Carol (John) Buttner, Emily (Robert) Bethke. Jake is further survived LaVern’s daughter, Rita (Dale) Kolstad, and her children: Tara (Marc) Pernacciaro and Heather (Brent) Frank and families.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.