Earlier this summer Randy Gyllin was named the new Principal at Mauston High School. Mike Stoughtenger has now been named the assistant principal at Mauston High School. Stoughtenger will officially serve as the assistant principal for Mauston High School and iLead Charter School as well as Principal of Lemonweir Academy. Stoughtenger previously served as a Middle School Science teacher, Dean of Students at the Middle School, as well as Athletic Director at Olson Middle School. Stoughtenger also served as the head varsity baseball coach at Mauston from 2017-2024. Stoughtenger says he is looking forward to the opportunity.