The Mauston Golden Eagles summer baseball team won a pair of games Monday night at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston won game one 9-1 over Nekoosa. The game lasted just 5 innings due to lightning. Beef Massey got the win on the mound giving up just 1run and 2hits while striking out 7 over 5 innings. Massey was equally good at the plate where he went 2×3 with a double and 5RBI’s. Evan Parsons added a pair of hits and Jacob Daniels went 2×2 with a double in the victory. Mauston defeated Wautoma 8-6 in game 2. Evan Parsons pitched 4 innings in the victory.

The Tomah/SBC 19U baseball team routed Baraboo 11-1 Monday night. Brookwoods Drew Thurston had 3hits and Kole Trapp had a pair of hits and 2RBIs. Gavin Courtney picked up the win going 5innings giving up just 1run on 3hits and striking out 5.

Bangor Legion split a pair of game vs La Crosse

La Crosse 6 Bangor 2

Bangor 2 La Crosse 1