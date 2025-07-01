The Mauston Golden Eagles summer baseball team won a pair of games Monday night at the Monday Woodside League.  Mauston won game one 9-1 over Nekoosa.  The game lasted just 5 innings due to lightning.  Beef Massey got the win on the mound giving up just 1run and 2hits while striking out 7 over 5 innings.  Massey was equally good at the plate where he went 2×3 with a double and 5RBI’s.  Evan Parsons added a pair of hits and Jacob Daniels went 2×2 with a double in the victory. Mauston defeated Wautoma 8-6 in game 2.  Evan Parsons pitched 4 innings in the victory. 

 

The Tomah/SBC 19U baseball team routed Baraboo 11-1 Monday night.  Brookwoods Drew Thurston had 3hits and Kole Trapp had a pair of hits and 2RBIs.  Gavin Courtney picked up the win going 5innings giving up just 1run on 3hits and striking out 5.

 

Bangor Legion split a pair of game vs La Crosse

La Crosse 6 Bangor 2

Bangor 2 La Crosse 1