Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings jointly

report developments in an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional sexual assault investigation.

The joint investigation began mid to late June 2025 when the Sheriff’s Office received a

report alleging that an adult female had sexual contact with underage victims, on multiple

occasions, in multiple locations.

The Sheriff’s Office and Reedsburg Police, with the assistance of the Hillsboro Police

Department, have been vigorously investigating the serious allegations.

Early Monday afternoon, June 30, 2025, Ashley Ann Benson, age 33, of rural Coon Valley, WI

was arrested in Vernon County and booked for:

1) § 948.095(2) – Sex Assault of Student by School Staff

2) § 948.02(2) – 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child

3) § 948.09 – Sex with Child Age 16 or Older

Benson appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, July 1st, for a bail

hearing. A $5,000.00 Signature Bond was ordered with conditions of no-contact with the

victims. Benson is also ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under

the age of 18 except for incidental contact in public places. Benson’s initial appearance

has been scheduled for July 22nd, at 8:30 AM.

Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-

Fisher. A charge is merely an accusation. Benson is presumed innocent unless and until

proven guilty. Pending further investigation, additional charges are expected in Sauk

County, and possibly other jurisdictions.

Sheriff Torgerson and Chief Cummings would like to thank their detectives, as well as the

overwhelming support from the Hillsboro Police Department for all of their hard work,

diligence, and collaboration investigating these cases of a delicate nature.

Ashley Benson was previously employed both at a private and public K-12 school in the

Viroqua area.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at

608-637-2123 or the Reedsburg Police Department at (608) 524 2376. You can also call

Crime Stoppers at 608-637-TIPS (8477), or 1 (888) TIP-SAUK, or submit an online tip at

www.p3tips.com.