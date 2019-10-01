Esther Ruth Hill, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 16, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ervin and Anna (Buth) Radmer, Esther grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Two fun facts about Esther in high school: She was voted Miss School Bus her freshman year and during her senior year she modeled for Harley Davidson and her picture made the front cover of the “The Enthusiast” in 1955. A year later Elvis graced the cover of this motorcycle magazine. Esther met the love of her life Gary, at Southern Bell where they both were employed. On October 5, 1957, she married Gary Hill in Milwaukee, where they began their life together before moving to Adams County in 1968. They owned and operated the Shady Brook Resort before settling on Grant Street in 1970 to raise their seven children.

Esther grew up in a Christian home and her faith in God was an important part in raising her family. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Esther found joy in watching her children grow and reaching different milestones. Her special touch on holidays and birthdays created wonderful memories. Throughout the years, she loved attending her children’s’, grandchildren’s’ and great grandchildren’s events. She enjoyed cooking, camping, and watching the variety of wildlife in her backyard.

Along with being a loving mother and devoted wife Esther provided daycare in her home for several years. She also worked along-side two of her daughters at the Concord Inn in Wisconsin Dells for a period of time. In 1990, Esther and Gary moved to Antigo, Wisconsin where they owned their own business, the Edge of Night Motel for 10 years before returning to Adams where they helped their daughter Linda establish her business, Sportz-N-More.

Esther is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary; her parents, Ervin and Anna Radmer; three sisters; two brothers; and her son-in-law Dan Stieber.

She is survived by her seven children:

– Kathi Stieber(Dan) of St. Paul Park, Minnesota

– Scott (Kelly) Hill of Friendship, Wisconsin

– Linda Wormet & John Paul of Merrill, Wisconsin

– Todd (Terri) Hill of Morris, Illinois

– Terri (Ray) Ashworth of Zumbro Falls, Minnesota

– Michelle (Lennie) Hammond of Rothschild, Wisconsin

– Jean (James) McPhail of Rothschild, Wisconsin

She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren:

– Heather (Brian) McKnight of Woodbury, Minnesota

– Amie (Jake) Kolstad of Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Kevin (Kristin) Stieber of Cottage Grove, Minnesota

– Amanda (Ryan) Sieker of Racine, Wisconsin

– Gary (Jennifer) Hill of Neenah, Wisconsin

– Brook Wormet & Nikki Sommers of Friendship, Wisconsin

– Brandon (Jessica) Wormet of Port Edwards, Wisconsin

– Brianna (Josh) Seefeld of Janesville, Wisconsin

– Bryce (Jenna) Wormet of Janesville, Wisconsin

– Nicholas (Erin) Hill of Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Brittany (Johnny) Michael of Chicago, Illinois

– Danielle (Bob) Navarro of Chicago, Illinois

– Alexa (Jade) Torkelson of Denver, Colorado

– Hayden (Jaymi) Ashworth of Rochester, Minnesota

– Bradie (Brandon) Sivertson of Weston, Wisconsin

-McKenna Hammond of Rothschild, Wisconsin

-Kiara Hammond of Rothschild, Wisconsin

Esther is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and other relatives, and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Esther’s memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin.

The family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences and further details can be found at [www.roseberrys.com](http://www.roseberrys.com).

Esther’s legacy of faith, love, devotion, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.