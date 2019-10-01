Betty L. Cox, age 82, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Born on July 1, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, Betty was the daughter of Morris and Roberta (Padget) Jenkins. She had a vibrant and creative spirit, finding joy in crafting with plastic canvas, painting, and working on ceramics. Betty had a deep love for music and dance, especially enjoying country jam sessions. Dancing remained her favorite pastime throughout her life.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard; her parents; her brother, David; and her sister, Judy.

She is survived by her children: Cheri Russell, Debbie Bromiley-Repta (Michael), Teddy Jenkins, and Scott Jenkins (Berniece). She was a proud grandmother to Brian, Becky, Brandon, Kim, and Dylan; a great-grandmother to many; and a great-great-grandmother to three. Betty is also survived by her siblings: Jimmy Jenkins, Mike Jenkins, Brenda Boomer, and Debbie Jenkins, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

