The Royall Panthers boys basketball team used another strong defensive effort to roll by New Lisbon Friday night 66-22. It was a slow offensive start for Royall but they eventually got things going to pull away with the easy victory. Royall was led by Landon Lipkes 18points. Trey Wildes added 14points for Royall while Dylan Velazquez chipped in with 8points. Royall improves to 4-0 on its season and 2-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. New Lisbon drops to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Evan Macrafic led the Rockets with 7points.