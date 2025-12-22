With heavy hearts, we share the passing of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Don (Donnie) Heitman, whose life was rooted in family, hard work, and a deep love of the land. Don passed away on December 10, 2025.

A memorial service will be held in the near future. Details to follow.

Don was born March 14, 1961, to Edward and June Heitman. A farmer at heart, he found joy in the simple, meaningful things — working the land, tending to cows, and spending long days outdoors. His tractor was more than a tool; it was a source of pride, whether it was part of his toy collection or the real thing under open skies. Farming wasn’t just what he did — it was who he was — and his strong work ethic and love for nature were passed down through generations, connecting him closely to his own father and family roots.

Don worked for Wil-Kil/Rentokil for 26 years. He took great pride in showing up every day with honesty and dedication. Over the years, his customers became familiar faces and friends. On February 28, 1981, Don married Annette Guite. They spent 45 years loving each other and their family.

As a dad and grandpa, he was present, thoughtful, and endlessly loving. He delighted in time spent with his grandchildren — sharing ice cream and donuts, taking tractor and gator rides, going on adventures, and enjoying Disney vacations. He cherished watching sports, celebrating Christmas, and creating memories that will be treasured forever. He had a special way of surprising his family with small, silly gifts that brought big smiles and laughter.

He enjoyed simple pleasures like fish fries, hamburgers, and time with his dogs — especially his beloved corgis. Known for his good sense of humor, he could always bring lightness into a room and make those around him feel at ease.

Above all, he was a loving husband and a devoted family man. His love for his family was steady, genuine, and unwavering, and it showed in everything he did.

Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on in the values he taught, the land he loved, and the countless memories shared with those closest to him.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and June Heitman; and his son, Alexander.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annette; his children: Nicolas (Jenny) Heitman, and Sara (Brandon) Lukowski; beloved grandchildren, Madeline and Henry; his sister, Jean (Rich) Kleinfeldt; and his brothers, Lloyd (Roberta) Heitman and Larry Heitman. Further survived by nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Life Star ambulance crew, the Quincy Fire Department, and the neighbors who stopped by for their kindness, care, and compassion during this difficult time.

Roseberry Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family