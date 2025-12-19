Gateway Ave. at the intersection of Lincoln St. was dug up after a utility main break in the early hours of Friday, December 19, 2025. While the main has since been repaired, the road is currently filled with gravel. Please use caution.

Final paving is scheduled for Monday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 23, 2025. On Monday, the eastbound north lane of Gateway Ave. at Lincoln St. will be closed for repairs. On Tuesday, closure will shift to the eastbound south lane of Gateway Ave. at Lincoln St. Both closures will last throughout each workday. Please allow extra time for travel and follow posted detours while the work is ongoing. Both eastbound lanes will be fully open on Wednesday December 23, 2025.