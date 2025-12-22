Timothy E. Lee, age 76, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Tim was born on May 27, 1949, in Ripon, Wisconsin, to Claude and Gladys (Liptow) Lee. He grew up and attended school in Ripon before beginning a long career as an engineer with Beloit Corporation in Beloit.

Tim was a devoted father who raised his two children on his own: Thomas (Melinda) Lee of Des Moines, Iowa, and Christine Lee of Hudson, Wisconsin. He was a proud grandfather to Brianna and Kira, whose lives brought him immense joy. He was a life member and officer of the Beloit Rifle Club and dedicated more than 40 years to teaching Hunter Safety. Tim was also a lifetime member of the Antique Farmers Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting sports throughout his life.

In 2004, Tim married Sharon Blood, and her children, Heather Seese of Delavan, Wisconsin, and Kevin Blood of Oklahoma.

After retiring, Tim and Sharon built a beautiful home in Arkdale, where they enjoyed the community, friendships, and the peaceful life they created together.

Per Tim’s wishes no services will be held.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information may be found at www.roseberrys.com.