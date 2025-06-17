John J. Havel, age 86, Friendship, WI died Monday, June 9, 2025 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids with his family close by until his final moment.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship. Rev. David Bruener will officiate. The Knights of Columbus 4th-degree Honor Guard will preside at his funeral.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery with dinner to follow at St. Joseph’s Center in Adams.

John was born December 24, 1938 in Phillips, WI to Steve and Lucille (Selucky) Havel. He married Carole Marie Klein on Jan. 3, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Adams.

John met Carole at a dance in Wisconsin Rapids in 1957. Before evening’s end she said, “You don’t know it now, but you’re going to marry me someday.” And sure enough, six months later John was proposing to Carole.

John was employed by Nekoosa-Port Edwards Paper Mill and worked there four years before embarking on his career as a home builder. He and his wife collaborated to design and construct more than 90 homes in the Adams-Friendship area and around the state.

A hard worker and a quick study, John was a first-rate mason whose skills included all masonry work including laying cement blocks and creating gorgeous fireplaces. He went on to work as a certified builder for Pittsville Homes for 30 years.

John was a state-certified plumber, welder and electrician. In addition, he served as a Quincy town supervisor, health officer and an honorary Adams County deputy sheriff.

John was a devout Catholic who enjoyed giving back to the community as a 4th-degree member of the Knights. He was Grand Knight when the Adams Council received all the highest state awards despite being the smallest council in Wisconsin. He especially loved delivering food and Christmas gifts on behalf of the Knights to needy families and children in the area.

John supported the Nature Conservancy, the Salesians, and the St. Jude Missionaries, among others.

In 1956, at 18, John traveled West to embark on a grand adventure with his brother, Steve, and friend, Ronnie Pascavis. He loved telling stories of seeing the Rocky Mountains, holding a 10-foot python around his neck and detailing police cars in return for being allowed to sleep at local jails to save money.

In his late teens, John traveled with “Cousin Fuzzy and his Cousins” Polka Band working as a one-man driver, setup crew and a cue-card holder for televised events.

John’s hobbies included playing golf with his son and friends Don Rogers, Dick Lottridge and Tom Wuersberger. John also was an animal lover ever since he was a little boy raising his 4-H calf for the fair. He had many pet dogs and cats through the years.

John, Carole and family relocated from Quincy, Wis., to Zephyrhills, Fla., for the winter of 1972, doing masonry work. The four-month stay included visits to NASA Space Center, the Everglades to see alligators and Busch Gardens. Upon their return, John started “Havel Construction” and began his career as a home builder. John loved music and enjoyed attending many dances with his wife through the years.

John and Carole also enjoyed traveling to visit their grown children in Salt Lake City, Utah; Norman, Okla.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Boise, Idaho. They especially loved visits with their granddaughter, Josie, and their trips to the House on the Rocks, the Rudolph Grotto and the Circus World Museum.

John is survived by his wife, Carole, and his daughter, Teresa, and son, Chris, both of Green Bay, and granddaughter, Josie Rae Ellison, of De Pere.

John is further survived by his sister, Lucy (Don) Hustedt, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.