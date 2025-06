The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston fell in the first game to DeForest 6-1. Evan Freimuth pitched 5 solid innings for Mauston in the loss. Mauston bounced back to defeat Nekoosa 5-0. Mauston got a combined shutout on the mound from Isaac Steinke and Beef Massey in the victory. Mauston will play another doubleheader at Woodside on Monday June 23rd.